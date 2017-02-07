Unique exhibition for visually impaired people has started in Dnipro

The exhibition «I see when touching: outstanding Ukrainians» has started in Dnipropetrovsk national historical museum named after D. Yavornitsky. The exhibition presents 12 busts of historical personalities. The purpose of the event is to familiarize visually impaired people with the appearance of outstanding Ukrainians.

Visitors to the exhibition got a possibility see the look of famous Ukrainians through tactile sensations.

«We’ve combined different elements in this exhibition: here are both historical figures and modern heroes such as Serhiy Nigoyan and Gongadze. We have selected personalities from various spheres: poets, philosophers, religious leaders. At the first time exhibition had been demonstrated in Lviv and was attended by about 500 visitors. Now we are going to exhibit our collection in Cherkassy, Vinnitsa, Odessa after Dnipro», - said Oksana Zabuh, representative of Rotaract club of Lviv which is the initiator of the exhibition.

Each booth is equipped with headphones which allow visitors to have hearing biographies of a personalities exposed. Audio stories are sounded by Ukrainian singers: Tina Karol, Oleksandr Ponomaryov, Oksana Bilozir and other ones.

All sculptures are also accompanied by Braille text. Busts are painted by deaf children.

«There are more than 13000 visually impaired people in Dnipropetrovsk region. They perceive the world through touch and hearing. They keep staying at home during the largest part of their life. We want to make them ordinary people, to give them an opportunity to come to the Museum and «see» sculptures, to feel fit», - said co-organizer of the exhibition, the President of «Rotary club Dnipro» Valery Pavlovsky.

The exhibition will last from 14 to 24 February. Visiting the exhibition is free.

